Ajmera Realty profit up 48% to Rs 11.43 crore in September quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 48 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.43 crore for the quarter ended September.
Its net profit stood at Rs 7.70 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 100.08 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 109.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Net profit more than doubled to Rs 21.69 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year from Rs 9.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Total revenue rose to Rs 235.35 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 149.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Dhaval Ajmera, Director Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said: "The improved pandemic scenario and the low home loan rates have provided the required traction to our ready-to-move and under-construction projects. We are on the path of debt reduction."
The company plans to launch three new projects this year to continue its strong growth trajectory, he added.
