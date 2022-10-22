JUST IN
Silverneedle Ventures launches Rs 100 cr fund; to invest in 30 startups
Bain Capital is among bidders for Indian polyester film manufacturer
Gautam Adani to target Europe with huge Morocco clean energy project
Akasa Air launches Agartala-Bengaluru flight via Guwahati on Oct 21
LGT Group forays into Indian wealth management space via LGT Wealth India
Rights issue: Lull after 3 stormy years, mop-up Rs 2,867 crore in CY22
RIL to demerge subsidiary RPPMSL's EPC business, combine it with its own
Reliance Jio to announce launch of 5G services in Rajasthan on Saturday
Adani, GMR and L&T place bids for smart meter tender in Uttar Pradesh
After Rs 1,338-cr penalty on Google, CCI speeds up Apple antitrust case
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Silverneedle Ventures launches Rs 100 cr fund; to invest in 30 startups
Business Standard

Akash Ambani to launch Reliance Jio's 5G services in Rajasthan today

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani will launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand today

Topics
Akash ambani | Reliance Jio | 5G service in India

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Akash Ambani
Akash Ambani (File photo: Reuters)

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani will launch 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand, on Saturday, Reliance officials told IANS.

As per the information received, Akash Ambani will reach Udaipur on Saturday morning by a special plane, from where he will travel to Nathdwara to launch 5G services in the desert state.

Ambanis have immense faith in Shrinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family -- from whose temple it had launched Reliance Jio 4G services earlier.

In September this year, Mukesh Ambani had taken blessings from the temple mahant, Vishal Baba, after having darshan of Shrinathji. At that time, he had said that 5G services will be launched in the state from the temple in Nathdwara.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akash ambani

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 06:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.