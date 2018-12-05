Alembic Pharma receives US FDA approval for hypertension medicine

Drug firm on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Candesartan Cilexetil tablets, used for treatment of hypertension.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated (ANDA) Candesartan Cilexetil tablets USP in the strengths of 4 mg, 8 mg, and 16 mg, said in a filing to BSE.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Atacand tablets of ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Quoting to IQVIA data, said Candesartan Cilexetil tablets have an estimated market size of $22 million for twelve months ending December 2017.

The company currently has a total of 82 ANDA approvals from USFDA, it added.

