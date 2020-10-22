Alembic Pharma reports 35% rise in net profit to Rs 333 cr for Sept quarter

Drug firm on Thursday reported a 35.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,240.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"It was a strong quarter for the company led by growth in the domestic business. The International as well as API Business also continued to perform well," MD Pranav Amin said.

Shares of ended at Rs1,011.60on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from its previous close.

