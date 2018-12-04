JUST IN
Alembic Pharma subsidiary Orit Lab gets US FDA nod for peptic ulcer drug

The product is a therapeutic equivalent of Casper Pharma's Robinul and Robinul Forte tablets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

drugs
Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals Tuesday said its subsidiary has received the US health regulator's nod for Glycopyrrolate tablets, used in the treatment of peptic ulcer.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Orit Laboratories LLC has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Glycopyrrolate tablets USP in the strengths of 1 mg and 2mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent of Casper Pharma's Robinul and Robinul Forte tablets, it added.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said Glycopyrrolate tablets USP, 1 mg and 2 mg have an estimated market size of USD 15 million for 12 months ending December 2017.

The company now has a total of 81 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

The stock was trading at Rs 617.60 apiece, up 0.32 per cent, on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 11:05 IST

