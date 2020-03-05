JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Motors asked to pay Rs 350,000 for misleading advertisement
Business Standard

Alibaba Group to offer $144 million in subsidies as shopping suffers

Alibaba's announcement comes as the e-commerce giant wrestles with depressed consumer spending in China

Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba's announcement comes as the e-commerce giant wrestles with depressed consumer spending in China

China's Alibaba Group will provide 1 billion yuan ($144 million) in spending subsidies for a March online shopping festival to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alibaba's announcement, made in a social media post on Thursday, comes as the e-commerce giant wrestles with depressed consumer spending in China, which is in a state of semi-quarantine as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU