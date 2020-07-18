Amazon announces Apple Days sale on latest iPhone 11 series till July 25

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Leading e-commerce giant Amazon.in on Saturday announced Apple Days offering deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, MacBook and more until July 25.

Potential customers can get iPhone 11 series for Rs 62,900. One can also avail an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Meanwhile, iPhone 8 plus will be available for Rs 41,500.

During Apple Days, customers will also receive deals on latest Apple accessories by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad and flat Rs 1,000 off on Apple Watch series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

One can also avail an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.
