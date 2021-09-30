Amazon clarifies to govt on reported legal fee of Rs 8,546cr during 2018-20

-
ALSO READ
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Tata Digital buys majority stake worth $1.31 bn in online grocer BigBasket
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
RBI turns net seller of US dollars in February, sells $1.219 billion
TCPL to work closely with BigBasket to drive 'win-win' synergies: CEO
-
Amazon has clarified to the government on its reported legal fee, saying the expense includes professional fee as well, according to sources.
The clarification came after reports that Amazon spent about Rs 8,546 crore or USD 1.2 billion in legal and professional expenses during 2018-20 in the country.
According to sources, Amazon has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, saying these reports are inaccurate and "appears to stem from a misunderstanding" of some filings, in particular a "legal and professional expense" line item that includes substantial non-legal expenses.
The letter, a copy of which was seen by PTI, was sent by Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace entity of the e-commerce giant in India on September 28.
E-mails sent to Amazon did not elicit any response.
The letter also noted that these reports "incorrectly suggested" that an entity called Amazon India Ltd is an Amazon subsidiary, and have improperly attributed its legal expenses to Amazon.
Amazon India Ltd is neither an Amazon subsidiary nor connected with Amazon in any way, the sources said.
The e-commerce giant, which is said to be investigating alleged bribes paid by its legal representatives in India, said it is committed to conducting business legally and ethically in India in accordance with its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and all applicable laws.
"We expect the same from all of our employees and can assure you that we investigate all allegations of misconduct fully," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU