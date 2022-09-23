JUST IN
Amazon India extends four-hour delivery to 50 more cities and towns

Company says service for its Prime members creates job opportunities

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Amazon
Amazon said more than 97 per cent pin codes now receive deliveries within two days of placing an order

Amazon India is expanding its 4-hour delivery offering for Prime members to more than 50 cities and towns across the country, up from 14 places.

The firm will deliver products across categories such as wireless, consumer electronics, books, toys, media, kitchen, luxury, sports, video games, and personal care equipment, among others.

Same-day delivery, which was introduced in India in 2017, is now available in more pin codes, coming to places in Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Patna.

“We’re always innovating to bring our customers new levels of convenience and delivery options that work best for them; making Same-Day Delivery. We are especially excited to introduce this in cities and towns beyond metros, which are under served in terms of speed of delivery,” said Abhinav Singh, director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

“Same-Day Delivery also provides great job opportunities for associates, especially since the site locations are within the city,” he said.

Buildings that fulfill same-day orders are located at the heart of cities, decreasing the overall distance a package has to travel, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon said more than 97 per cent pin codes now receive deliveries within two days of placing an order. It has witnessed a two-fold year-on-year increase in its same-day delivery services.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 16:56 IST

