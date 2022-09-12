Amazon India to halve the fee for new sellers in festival season

-
ALSO READ
Amazon posts loss in second qtr but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps
Tata's super app not just old wine in 'Neu' bottle, says JM Financial
Amazon reduces headcounts by 100,000, sees stabilisation in workforce
US federal labour board nudges Amazon to reinstate worker who led protest
NCLAT upholds CCI order, asks Amazon to pay Rs 200 cr penalty in 45 days
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm said on Monday it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform as the e-commerce giant gears up for the festive season in one of its key markets.
All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between Aug. 28 and Oct. 26, and launching within 90 days, can avail a 50% waiver on the amount they pay to sell their products through the website, it said in a statement.
"We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season," said Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India.
Amazon's "Great Indian Festival," the company's annual festive season sale, kicks off on September 23. Indians make most of their big-ticket purchases during the festival season.
Amazon and its Walmart Inc.-backed local rival Flipkart Internet offer deep discounts on everything from clothes to smartphones and home appliances ahead of the Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali.
Last year, Amazon announced a $250 million venture fund for India, focused on bringing the country's small businesses online, after it came under fire from local retailers. (https://bityl.co/EKMr)
Many Indian retailers have long alleged that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart flout federal regulations and that their business practices hurt small traders. The companies have denied all allegations.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 14:09 IST