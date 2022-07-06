Amazon India to host Prime Day sale event on July 23-24, offer new products

E-commerce firm will host Prime Day, its annual sale event, in India on July 23-24 when there will be 30,000 new product launches by some 400 brands.

The company will also offer 2,000 new product launches from over 120 small and medium businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics, fashion grooming and jewellery. In the US market, the event would be held on July 12 and 13.

“Our sixth Prime Day (event) in India is bigger, better, and packed with unmatched shopping and entertainment experience for all our Prime members,” said Akshay Sahi, director-prime and fulfillment experience, India.

Prime is a subscription membership for offering premium services to its customers. Prime offers shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world.

Sahi didn’t reveal the total number of Prime members Amazon has in India, but said an increasing number of customers from India’s smaller cities and towns are joining the programme.

Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories under various programs, said the company. These include Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar. During the lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail of offers such as 10 per cent cashback.

There are deals for Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices this Prime Day. The smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55 per cent off. For the first time ever, Prime members can avail of up to a 50 per cent discount when purchasing most add-on subscriptions amongst the 12 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels.

Amazon competes with players such as Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance’s JioMart and Tata-owned BigBasket to tap India’s online retail market, which has gained from the e-commerce picking up during the coronavirus pandemic.