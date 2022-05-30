Amazon India to open new robotics software development centre in Bengaluru

-
E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday announced it will open a new consumer robotics software development centre here that will build solutions for the world.
The India centre will help support Amazon's international Robotics division, which launched its first robot Astro last year.
"Last year we unveiled our first consumer robot, but it certainly will not be our last. This new consumer robotics software development centre will help support our growing consumer robotics division and attract top talent to work on world-class technology products," said Ken Washington, Vice President, Consumer Robotics, Amazon.
Astro is designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.
It brings together new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing in a package that's designed to be helpful and convenient.
"India is an innovation hub and having the centre here will help Amazon create better consumer robotics experiences for customers worldwide," Washington added.
Astro comes with in-built Alexa and uses advanced navigation technology to find its way around home.
The user can remotely send Astro to check on specific rooms, people, or things and can get alerts if Astro detects an unrecognised person or certain sounds when they are away.
"Turn off mics, cameras, and motion with one press of a button and use the Astro app to set out of bounds zones to let Astro know where it's not allowed to go," according to Amazon.
