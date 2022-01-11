Hyundai Motor, Boston Dynamic declare to create better life via robotics

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor Group's high technology was behind Korea's 'crazy archery'
Hyundai to present robotics-based mobility vision at CES convention
SoftBank's robotics ambitions short circuit as Pepper loses power
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
-
"We will lead the robotics technology to create a better life for customers and ourselves."
Boston Dynamics Chairman Marc Raibert and Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics Lab Executive Director Hyun Dong-jin held a press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on the 4th (local time) and announced their robot philosophy.
Hyundai Motor Group previously acquired an 80 per cent stake in Boston Dynamics, the U.S. robot company, from Softbank Group. Hyundai Motor said that robotics technology is essential to lead the future mobility market. At this year's CES 2022, Hyundai Motor and Boston Dynamics presented their new future directions for robot business.
On this day, Boston Dynamics Chairman Raibert said, "We are carefully thinking about how to help people when developing robots."
Spot, Stretch, and Atlas are the famous robots developed by Boston Dynamics. He introduced those robots as 'today, tomorrow, and the future.'
The robot representing 'today (present)' is the 'Spot.' It was designed to handle various tasks. It can move alone, and also do the task with the other works.
'Stretch,' the robot representing 'tomorrow,' was designed to focus on a single task. This is useful for the logistics industry, such as transportation or inventory management. It is expected to be mass-produced next year.
The robot 'Atlas,' which is representing 'future,' is a human-type robot with two legs and two arms. It also has a vision scanner and visual sensor that play a role in the human brain. It was developed to be used on various platforms and can study innovative ideas.
Regarding the robot development of Tesla, Chairman Raibert said, "I have no idea about Tesla's robot development. However, if Tesla does well in robot business such as humanoids as well, it will be surprising."
In particular, he said, "The competition deserves to be welcome. I wish for a world where customers ask "Which robot do we buy?" rather than "Can we buy a robot?"He also showed off a strong relationship between Boston Dynamics and Hyundai Motor.
Chairman Raibert said, "The two companies are participating in lots of collaboration works. Hyundai Motor is actively investing in R & D for current and future business, and also has the mass-production capability."
He added, "Hyundai Motor has also developed their capabilities in the robotics field. Hyundai Motor's top management, including Chairman Chung Eui-sun, is also paying attention to the robotics technology and actively supporting it."
He also mentioned the possibility of further collaboration. He said, "Both Boston Dynamics and Hyundai Motor are actively discussing further collaboration. We may be able to announce a detailed plan next year or in two years. Communications with Chairman Chung and his supporters have also positively affected Boston Dynamics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU