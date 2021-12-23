Hyundai to present robotics-based mobility vision at CES convention

-
Hyundai on Thursday announced it will unveil its future mobility vision based on robotics technologies at an upcoming international consumer electronics event in the US, reflecting its drive for a transition into an advanced mobility service provider.
Under the theme of "Expanding Human Reach," Hyundai Motor will present its view of how robotics can bring changes to the future in terms of the role and means of transportation during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), slated to take place in Las Vegas from January 5-8, the automaker said in a statement.
Robotics as a medium that connects the virtual world with reality in the concept of metaverse and goes beyond the limits of physical movement, time and space, will be among the key concepts on display, the company said.
The planned presentation is in line with Hyundai's new strategy in pursuit of becoming a "smart mobility solutions provider" focusing on autonomous driving technologies, electric vehicles, urban air mobility and hydrogen fuel cell system, reports Yonhap News Agency.
At the CES, Hyundai Motor will also showcase a new plug and drive robotic module platform under the "Mobility of Things (MoT)," which refers to a new concept that mobility is provided in everything from inanimate objects to community spaces.
The automaker will also present its Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), a new mobility platform for indoor service robots that was unveiled earlier this month, among other robotics products, according to the company.
