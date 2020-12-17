Amazon Internet Services total income up 58% to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel inks multi-year strategic pact with Amazon for AWS solutions
Amazon India launches new warehouse in Ludhiana ahead of Prime Day sale
Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India unit ahead of festive sales
Amazon's cloud service AWS sees widespread outage affecting services
Amazon Monitron to help industries predict abnormal behaviour in machinery
-
Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL) - which renders the e-commerce major's cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents.
Its total income was at Rs 2,637.2 crore in FY19, according to a Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
AISPL, however, registered a loss of Rs 20 lakh in the financial year ended March 30, 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 71.1 crore in FY19, it added.
Emails sent to the company did not elicit a response.
"The company revenue from continuing operations increased to Rs 41,616 million from Rs 26,372 million. The revenue growth in AISPL is primarily attributable to increased usage of cloud and other related services by existing and new customers in India," the filing said.
AISPL also reported a profit before tax of Rs 376 million as compared to Rs 1,378 million a year ago, it added.
AISPL is principally engaged in rendering cloud-related and marketing services.
The company registered Rs 4,005.5 crore in revenue from cloud-related services in FY20, while Rs 156.1 crore was contributed by marketing services.
The filing said cloud-related services consisted of amounts earned from sales of compute, storage, database, and other cloud-related service offerings (including training) for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions in India.
Marketing services, on the other hand, comprise of amounts earned from general marketing and promotional services provided to Amazon Web Services, Inc., a group company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU