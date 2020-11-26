JUST IN
Amazon's cloud service AWS sees widespread outage affecting services

Amazon.com Inc's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is experiencing a large-scale outage, the company said, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing a large-scale outage, the company said on Wednesday, affecting users ranging from websites to software providers.

It has also affected the ability to post updates to its service health dashboard, the company said.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services. We are working toward resolution," an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of its cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their recent posts on Twitter.

"We are experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage," the newspaper tweeted https://twitter.com/baltimoresun/status/1331649925373890561.

Amazon's cloud service business is thriving on higher demand from companies switching to virtual offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales from AWS, which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, rose about 29% in the third quarter.

 

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 08:30 IST

