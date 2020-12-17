Employees who submitted EOI should not handle policy issues: Air India

-
ALSO READ
209 Air India employees submit EoI for 51% stake in national carrier
Govt extends deadline for Air India bid for fourth time, gives 2 months
Tatas, US-based fund Interups among bidders for debt-laden Air India
Air India privatisation: Govt to ease bidding norms to attract buyers
Tata group seeks financial partners to bid for crisis-hit Air India
-
A group of Air India employees who have submitted an expression of interest (EOI) for the carrier should only do day-to-day work and not handle policy or strategic issues that may have a bearing on the airline's disinvestment plans, according to an official order.
The group of 219 Air India employees, led by its Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, had partnered with a private financial institution and submitted an EOI for the carrier on Monday.
The last date to submit EOI was Monday.
The government will announce the names of the qualified bidders by December 28.
In an internal order issued on Wednesday, Air India stated that the aforementioned employees need to submit a formal intimation of participation in the consortium of management-employees... through their respective departmental heads to the office of General Manager (Personnel), Headquarters, New Delhi by December 21.
"Further, such employees are directed that they should not handle matters related to policy and other strategic issues of the company which may have a bearing on the disinvestment of Air India or any information which may be used directly or indirectly in this regard," the order stated.
However, such employees may continue to handle the routine day-to-day business of the company, it added.
Non-compliance of the above instructions by the employees will be viewed seriously and "necessary action" taken against them, it mentioned.
After its unsuccessful attempt to sell Air India in 2018, the government in January this year restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100 per cent of its equity in the state-owned airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in Air India Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU