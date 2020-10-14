Amazon opens largest fulfilment centre in Bengal ahead of festive season

India has announced the launch of a new fulfilment centre (FC), the largest in West Bengal, with a storage capacity of 1.2 million cubic feet, on Wednesday.

India has also tripled the storage capacity of an existing specialised fulfilment centre for large appliances and furniture, to more than 600,000 cubic feet. This expansion marks a significant increase in India’s infrastructure in the state, which will now offer a storage capacity of more than 3.4 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres, the company said.

The expansion will help the 25,000 sellers in offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the upcoming festive season, it added.

Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, thanked Amazon for the 'Puja Gift’ to the people of Bengal and lauded the employment opportunities that would be created by the fulfillment centre.





The expansion in happens to be part of the company’s plans announced in July to add 10 new FCs and expand seven existing sites, across India

Commenting on the expansion, Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said, “West Bengal is a very important market for us as its strategic location enables us to better serve customers in the region and neighbouring north-eastern States. With this expansion we will be able to support small and medium businesses while creating hundreds of work opportunities for locals in the state.”