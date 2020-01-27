Amazon takes cue from Alibaba's India playbook to beat Reliance, Flipkart

Besides holding closed-door meetings with top industry leaders, hobnobbing with Bollywood stars and visiting the iconic Taj Mahal, Amazon founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos did something unusual during his India trip this month. He delivered a package to a customer from a kirana store in Mumbai and shared the picture on his Instagram account.

Later, during a fireside chat with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Bezos described going to a kirana store as an “incredible experience.” “It is this tiny little store. We have thousands of these points of presence now, where ...