Amnesty India rubbishes ED allegations; says govt curbing critics

-
ALSO READ
Home Ministry extends validity of FCRA registered NGOs till June 30
Centre makes FCRA stricter, amends 7 pts in 2011 rules; MHA issues notice
Top headlines: TCS beats street estimates, ED fines Amnesty India, and more
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
-
Calling allegations of money laundering patently untrue, Amnesty International India on Saturday said curbing its critics under repressive laws has become routine for the current Indian government.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that London-based Amnesty International sent huge amount of foreign contribution to its Indian entities (AIIPL), during November 2013-June 2018, "in guise of business activities" to escape FCRA scrutiny.
The ED Friday said it has issued a penalty of more than Rs 61 crore against Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel for allegedly contravening the Indian foreign exchange law.
Reacting, the Amnesty India International called the allegations false.
We reiterate that the allegations of @dir_ed, a financial investigation agency under @FinMinIndia, that Amnesty International India was involved in 'money laundering', are patently untrue, the Amnesty International India said in a tweet.
The malicious intent of the Enforcement Directorate is evident from the fact that they have yet again issued multiple press releases even before legal notices have reached @AIIndia and @Aakar__Patel. This is a violation of the principles of natural justice, the human rights group said in one of the several tweets it made.
Since September 2020, the bank accounts of Amnesty International India remain frozen with no means to pay full dues to ex-employees or for the services of lawyers engaged to fight the multiple court cases initiated by the Government of India, the group said in another tweet.
As a member of the @UN_HRC, India is required to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights. On the contrary, putting a squeeze on its critics through trumped-up charges under repressive laws has become routine for this Indian Government, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU