Home-builder BuildNext raises $3.5 mn in funding round led by Pidilite

BuildNext, a Kochi based tech-enabled home builder has raised 3.5 million dollars in a 'pre-series A' funding led by Industries'.

BuildNext has also secured funding from existing investors Konglo Ventures and FatEngine among others.

The company, in a release said, it aims to use the capital from the latest round of funding to further expand its R&D capabilities and upgrade its Virtual Reality technology experience centres.

It also plans to expand into new markets Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore while strengthening its foothold in its existing ones.

"We are excited to have as one of our key investors. Our aim is to use our custom technology platform to drive transparency and overcome inefficiencies in the entire process of constructing and designing a house. We have made significant progress in research about designing and building better homes," Gopi Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO,of BuildNext said.

Krishnan said the company has developed objective parameters to determine how good a home design is and these are put to test again and again every day for continuous improvement.

BuildNext identifies its target market as 1-5 floor single or multi-family residential projects starting at 1,500 sqft in area per home.

It offers premium building experience to customers right from design to handover, including complete customization, VR walkthroughs, and ergonomic and aesthetic designs for day-to-day activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)