Business Standard

Turkish Airlines looking for cooperation with Air India: Official

Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties and tourism

Topics
Air India | IndiGo | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Turkish Airlines Boeing
At present, Turkish Airlines is closely cooperating with IndiGo, including a codeshare partnership.

Turkish Airlines is looking for cooperation with Air India as the carrier looks to expand in the Indian market, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties as well as tourism.

"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)... we are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said.

He noted that there was not enough capacity between India and Turkiye, which is also a wedding destination for many Indians.

"We can work together with Air India... can earn together and support both countries," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:39 IST

