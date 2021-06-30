Amul announces pan-India hike in prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre

-
ALSO READ
Flavoured milk taxable at 12% under GST: AAR rules in Amul dairy case
Mother Dairy offers VRS for employees at East Delhi plant
Will you give livelihood to 100 mn dairy farmers: Amul MD asks PETA
Say cheese: Amul to start making buffalo mozzarella, invest Rs 200 crore
China seeks to milk the milk market but doesn't have enough cows
-
Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre with effect from July 1 across all brands, a senior Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) official said on Wednesday.
He said the price was being hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months which became necessary due to an increase in the production cost.
"Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk," said RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products.
Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation.
"Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU