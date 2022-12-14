JUST IN
Infosys founders take trip down memory lane on company completing 4 decades
Abans Holdings IPO receives 46% subscription on third day of offer
Indian winemaker Sula's IPO oversubscribed with bids worth $190 million
Competition Bill: Panel asks for explicit definition of material influence
Anarock facilitates sale of 1,455 unsold units so far in stalled projects
WhatsApp Pay's India head steps down amid series of top-level departures
Arjas Steel to invest Rs 610 cr to augment capacity to 0.55 million tonne
Bosch Global Software Technologies inaugurates smart campus in Hyderabad
Power producer NTPC to sell stake in green energy business: Sources
Nestle has bigger appetite for India; increasing presence in rurban markets
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz
Competition Bill: Panel asks for explicit definition of material influence
Business Standard

Anarock facilitates sale of 1,455 unsold units so far in stalled projects

Property consultant Anarock, which has got the mandate to sell over 5,000 unsold flats of erstwhile Amrapali group, on Wednesday said it has facilitated the sale of 1,455 housing units so far

Topics
Anarock | Amrapali Builder | housing project

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anarock eyes 50pc revenue growth in FY22 to about Rs 450cr on housing demand recovery

Property consultant Anarock, which has got the mandate to sell over 5,000 unsold flats of erstwhile Amrapali group, on Wednesday said it has facilitated the sale of 1,455 housing units so far.

State-owned NBCC has undertaken the completion of many residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida under the aegis of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and supervision of the Supreme Court of India.

"To date, Anarock has sold 1,455 homes in the NBCC Aspire mandate, with 520 units having been sold in the last three months alone," Anarock said in a statement.

Of about 5,200 unsold units in these projects, the consultant said that about 4,000 are still up for sale.

Anarock was appointed as the exclusive agent to market and sell these units, it added. These unsold units are spread across 22 projects in Noida and Noida Extension.

Overall, there are over 40,000 undelivered homes in these projects, for which customers have been waiting for many years.

"Initially, there was understandable uncertainty about how these projects would get completed.

"The situation is all the more remarkable and unique since there have been no past precedents wherein the Supreme Court took over a real estate project with the intention of seeing it to completion and handing them over to customers," Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman of Anarock, said.

The Delhi-NCR market, especially Noida and Greater Noida, has been hit badly because of the defaults in completing projects by many builders, including Amrapali, Jaypee Infratech, Unitech and The 3C Group. More than one lakh homebuyers are stuck across various projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anarock

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 20:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.