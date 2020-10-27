Ankhi Das, Facebook public policy director for India, steps down

-
Facebook Inc's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.
