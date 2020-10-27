Ankhi Das, Facebook public policy director for India, steps down

Inc's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The resignation comes weeks after and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.

