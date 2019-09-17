Apollo Hospitals launches artificial intelligence-based programme

has launched a preventive health care programme with the support of (AI) to offer health care management through its 370 centres across the country, including its hospitals and clinics.

The company is expected to gradually expand this business in a tie-up with other nursing homes and hospitals across the country, senior officials of the company said.

The programme, designed for three years now, would offer health check ups, directions and health mentoring, based on the test results and free consultations to the customers to prevent health care issues proactively with the use of an app and wearables.

The company will be charging Rs 6,000 in the first year, Rs 5,000 in second while Rs 4,000 in the third year.

Chairman Prathap C Reddy said the company would be looking at expanding the offer through nursing homes and other hospitals across the country in a later stage.

The company has tied up with UK-based DXC Technology to work on the based on 20 million health checks conducted by

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy commented on the economic slowdown stating while there is a hiccup in terms of economic growth, Indians are strong from within and the determinent leader will help the country to grow better.

The company will work with the government on its health care programmes to offer services to the people, Reddy said.