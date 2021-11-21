Apple, in break from secrecy, tells staff they have right to discuss wages

-
ALSO READ
10,800 women suing Google over gender pay disparity win class-action status
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
Delhi govt gave Rs 293 cr to NDMC in advance for salaries: Satyendar Jain
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
India to see higher salaries as firms look beyond coronavirus hit
-
Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions.
The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no unfair gaps in pay across the company. In a post on an internal site, Apple said its policies do not preclude employees from "speaking freely" about working conditions, according to a copy of the message viewed by Reuters.
"We encourage any employee with concerns to raise them in the way they feel most comfortable, internally or externally," the post states.
A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment.
Apple's business conduct policy already included language stating that workers were not restricted in their ability to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is generally protected under U.S. law.
But employees who have spoken out in recent months have faced resistance, said former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish.
Parrish, who was fired after playing a leading role in employee activism, said she is hopeful that Apple's message will ease the path for others. "The first step is making sure people are aware of their rights," she said.
Apple has previously said it does not discuss specific employee matters and is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace." The move comes amid a broader push by Silicon Valley workers to speak out about their working conditions and the impact of technology on society.
Earlier this week, another prominent activist, Apple software engineer Cher Scarlett, wrote on Twitter that she is leaving the company. Scarlett filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Apple halted discussions of pay among employees.
Her lawyer, Aleksandr Felstiner, said the matter had been settled and the charge would be withdrawn. Scarlett said she could not comment.
Scarlett and Parrish worked together on "#AppleToo," a group through which current and former employees have been sharing stories of what they call harassment and discrimination.
Apple is known for its secretive culture, intended to keep details of new products under wraps. Employees sometimes are unaware of their right to speak about topics such as pay and working conditions, Parrish said.
Ashley Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager who was fired by Apple in September after raising concerns about harassment and workplace safety, has filed NLRB charges in which she alleges that Apple policies violate the National Labor Relations Act.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU