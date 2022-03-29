Apple reportedly slashing production of latest iPhone SE by 20%

-
Apple unveiled the latest iPhone SE earlier this month and now a new report has climed that the iPhone maker has asked multiple suppliers that it aims to cut production orders by 2 to 3 million units or about 20 per cent of the initial orders.
According to a Nikkei Asia report, the drop in demand has been attributed to rising inflation, service disruptions in markets such as China due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
In addition, several major tech companies, including Apple, halted sales in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
DigiTimes research analysts Sean Lin and Luke Lin recently said that Apple has enough components for about five million iPhone SE 2022 devices in the first quarter of this year, but it claims that the shipments for the more affordable device are expected to be lower than in the first quarter.
The shipments are expected to rise to 11 million devices in the second quarter.
As per report, the iPhone SE will help populate the market with more 5G capable devices outside of China.
In terms of specifications, the device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.
The new iPhone comes with a single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens -- just like the previous iPhone SE.The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.
For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a 7MP camera sensor at the front.
The A15 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 13, comes to iPhone SE.
A15 Bionic packs a 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
