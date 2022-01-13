Apple's 2021 sales in South Korea soar 24% to top $5.97 billion

-
Apple Korea's sales jumped 24 per cent on-year to hit $5.97 billion last year, a new data showed on Thursday.
The South Korean unit of US tech giant Apple -- Apple Korea Ltd.-- logged 7.1 trillion won ($5.97 billion) in sales from October 1, 2020 to September 30 last year, according to its audit report filings.
Net income for the cited period stood at 124.3 billion won, down slightly from a net profit of 127.4 billion won the previous year.
The company's operating profit dropped 13.3 per cent on-year to 111.49 billion won over the cited period, reports Yonhap news agency.
This marked the first time Apple Korea has released its audit report since the South Korean unit converted into a limited company in 2009.
Under the amended Act on External Audit of Stock Companies, limited companies also have been obliged to undergo external audits and to publicly disclose their audit reports since 2019.
