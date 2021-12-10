Apple shuts US store after staff members get Covid positive: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's iPhone expected to drive sales, but App Store faces regulatory risk
Consumer spend on Apple, Google app stores to hit $133 bn in 2021
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple faces patent lawsuit in US over iPhone security tools: Report
Apple says semiconductor shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
-
Apple has shut one of its retail stores in Texas in the US after at least four of its staff members were found Covid-19 positive, the media reported.
According to NBC News, the Apple store in Southlake, Texas, was closed Wednesday through Sunday following an outbreak of positive Covid cases among staff members.
"The store, which has 151 employees, reported four positive cases immediately after Black Friday on November 26," according to an internal email obtained by NBC.
Now, 22 employees "have shared that they're positive for Covid-19," a store manager told staff during a meeting, the report said late on Thursday.
All employees will be required to take a rapid antigen test on Sunday before the store's scheduled reopening on Monday.
NBC spoke with four current and former employees at the Southlake store who said "they've received calls from their manager encouraging them to come to work, even when they called out sick. In two of these cases, the employee had taken the Covid-19 survey and the results said not to come in."
An Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company has prioritised the health and well-being of customers and employees since the early days of the pandemic.
"As we continue to face these ongoing challenges, we remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave," the spokesperson added.
Apple reopened all of its 270 retail stores in the US last year. It was on March 13, 2020 when Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China.
The tech giant has set February 1, 2022, as the return date to office for its employees worldwide, as the tech giant prepares for a hybrid workplace in 2022.
Apple had earlier delayed return to office until at least January 2022, as the US witnessed a surge in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU