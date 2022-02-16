Apple to reportedly launch iMac Pro with M1 chip, Mini-LED display

-
Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch the new 27-inch iMac Pro with the M1 chip in June.
Apple might hold an event in June to launch the iMac Pro with the M1 chip and mini-LED display, reports MacRumors, citing display analyst Ross Young and Mark Gurman.
The upcoming iMac Pro will feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion, which are two functions available with the new MacBook Pro. The base model of the iMac Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which can be upgraded to a much more capable configuration.
Young said that the device could sport 1,000 zones and more than 4,000 mini LEDs.
The port selection includes HDMI, USB-C, an SD card, and an Ethernet port on the power brick.
Apart from the Apple iMac Pro, the company is gearing up to launch several new products throughout this year, including the AirPods Pro 2, M2 chipset, new MacBook models powered by a new processor.
Apple recently unveiled its two latest computer-focused ARM-based Systems-On-a-Chip (SOCs), the M1 Pro and M1 Max.
According to the firm, the GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
