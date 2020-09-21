Microsoft Corp to acquire Doom-owner ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion

JUST IN
Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind smash hit titles Fallout and the Doom reboot.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, whose hits also include Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls.

Microsoft said it plans to bring Bethesda's future games into its monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription service when they launch on Xbox or PC.

Gaming is on a tear due to demand from stuck-at-home users during the COVID-19 pandemic and Microsoft has put its faith in offering users many ways to play via its cloud service and consoles at different price points.

 

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 19:09 IST

