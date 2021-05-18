Ashok Leyland announces relief measures for pandemic-hit stakeholders

-
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday announced various measures such as extending emergency support to vehicles transporting COVID essentials, including oxygen across the country through a 24/7 helpline, among others.
The measures also include continuation of contactless deliveries of spare parts in line with shifting customer preferences to ensure smooth functioning of the logistics and transportation services with the help of the Leykart Digital App.
As a part of the 'Service Mandi' initiative, Ashok Leyland formed a task force for seamless transportation of oxygen and medical supplies across the country.
This task force communicated via WhatsApp and proactively reached out to customers and oxygen manufacturers to provide any assistance possible through Service Mandi's network of over 20,000 touch points across the country, it said.
We understand that our customers and drivers are doing what it takes to ensure that essential commodities and medical supplies reach the people while as many as possible stay at home.
"We are working with all stakeholders while maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour, and through these comprehensive measures, we surely will rise through this pandemic together, said Sivanesan, President and Head of Quality, Service, and Parts, Ashok Leyland.
