Ashok Leyland bags order to supply Tracked Combat Vehicle to armed forces

-
ALSO READ
DefExpo 2018: Ashok Leyland targets Rs 50 billion from defence business
Defence modernisation hurdles: If Budget is to blame, so is Army leadership
Ashok Leyland gets order worth Rs 1 bn from MoD to carry Smerch Rockets
Indian elite forces get big upgrade with new snipers, underwater 'chariots'
Defexpo pitches India as an emerging hub for manufacturing defence products
-
Ashok Leyland has bagged an order to supply Tracked Vehicle space for the Indian armed forces. The tender is meant for developmental work and marks Ashok Leyland's foray into tracked vehicle business.
As per the scope of the work, the company will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai for the manufacturing, assembly and testing of lightweight clutch for the design and development of weight optimised 1500hp Automatic Transmission for Main Battle Tanks.
Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland, said that for over three decades, Ashok Leyland has been a vital part of the country's Defence forces through its mobility solutions. As part of the company's strategy to enhance its contribution to the Defence Forces and to expand its business scope within its focus area of 'Solutions for Mobility on Land', the company has been working on Tracked Vehicles. With this win, the company marks yet another milestone where it will start working on the Tracked Vehicles that soldiers use.
ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland rolls out BS4 engine 'Innoline' for commercial vehicles
"We see huge potential in repowering and upgrading of existing BMPs/Tanks of the Indian Army. We have the expertise to develop indigenous solutions for power packs and running gear for upgrade of existing lCVs as well as for the new FICVs. We are proud that we are the only vehicle manufacturer in India having indigenously designed, developed and manufactured power packs beyond 350hp. The tracked combat vehicle opportunity also exists in several other countries which use Russian made combat vehicles."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU