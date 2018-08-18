Ashok Leyland rolls out BS4 engine 'Innoline' for commercial vehicles

-
-
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Saturday said it has unveiled new BS4 engines 'Innoline' for commercial vehicles that offer lower operating costs and maintenance to customers.
Ashok Leyland has combined its indigenously developed mechanical pump used in BS3 engines and the iEGR (Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation) technology to introduce the BS4 engines, Delhi-based firm said in a statement.
"Innoline combines the efficiency and performance of the iEGR technology. This technology can be upgraded and used for BS6 engines as well," it said.
The heavy commercial vehicle major claimed that the Innoline engines makes the maintenance simpler for the mechanics and gives a hassle-free service to customers.
"With BS3 inline fuel pump and iEGR, this is exactly what we did - delivering several benefits to our customers like lower operating cost, lower maintenance. iEGR is already a success in Indian market, with more than 100,000 vehicles sold last year" Ashok Leyland MD, Vinod K Dasari said.
"Now, we are making it simpler by introducing the Innoline technology for our H-series engines. This technology will have an inline pump for our BS4 engine, taking iEGR further and giving our customers an even simpler system, enabling easier maintenance and other cost efficiencies," he said.
