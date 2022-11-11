JUST IN
Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr
Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses
AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter
Page Industries Q2 net marginally up to Rs 162 cr; revenue at Rs 1,255 cr
Berger Paints Q2 profit rises marginally to Rs 219 cr, revenue up 20%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 profit surges 14% to Rs 1,714 crore
Adani Green Energy Q2 net up 49% to Rs 149 cr, income rises to Rs 1,686 cr
upGrad's revenue rises to Rs 692 cr in FY22, losses widen to Rs 627 cr
Trent's Q2 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 193 crore on robust revenue
IndiGrid Q2 profit nearly doubles to Rs 126 cr aided by higher revenues
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
SC issues notice to SEBI on RIL plea on non-compliance of court order
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve

Revenues in the period under review stood at Rs 8,266 crore compared to Rs 4,458 crore a year ago, it added.

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Q2 results | Hinduja Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representational image
It had posted a net loss of Rs 83 crore in the September 2021 quarter, the commercial vehicle major stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a profit after tax of Rs 199 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales across segments.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 83 crore in the September 2021 quarter, the commercial vehicle major stated in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.

Revenues in the period under review stood at Rs 8,266 crore compared to Rs 4,458 crore a year ago, it added.

Ashok Leyland's domestic MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) volume rose to 25,475 units in the second quarter against 11,988 units in the year-ago period, it said.

It helped the company achieve market share gains of 9.6 per cent in the quarter, Ashok Leyland said.

Similarly, the company stated that its light commercial vehicle sales volume increased by 28 per cent to 17,040 units against 13,328 units in the same period last fiscal.

Export volumes (MHCV & LCV) for the September quarter surged 25 per cent to 2,780 units against 2,227 units a year earlier.

"Despite global recessionary trends, the Indian commercial vehicle market continues to grow well, the industry has seen strong volumes in Q2 FY23 over the same period last year," Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

The company sees the demand continuing in all segments of trucks and passenger vehicles and remains confident and optimistic about the future, he added.

"We continue to build competitive products and organisational capabilities for future products using alternate fuels," Hinduja stated.

Ashok Leyland Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said that while the company will pursue growth, it wants to do it profitably and sustainably.

"The team continues its focus on operating costs and margins. We have been driving our other businesses like aftermarket, power solutions, Defence and digital customer solutions, which have contributed increasingly to our revenue," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Leyland

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.