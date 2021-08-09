AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit declines 45% to Rs 10.24 cr

Drug firm Pharma India on Monday reported a 45.03 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 10.24 crore for the June ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 175.40 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 193.57 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, the filing said.

Shares of Pharma India closed at Rs 3,364.45 per scrip on BSE, down 1.23 per cent from its previous close.

