Hindustan Copper Q1 consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 46 cr

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 46% to Rs 1,983 cr in Q1 on higher volumes
Allow pvt sector with enhanced tech in mining: Mines minister Joshi
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Decoded: Why the industry is unhappy with amendments to mining law
Vedanta says total production at Zinc International rises 62% in Q1
-
Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise
in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said
in a filing to the BSE.
However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 278.73 crore, over Rs 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of
the Ministry of Mines.
It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU