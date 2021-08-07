JUST IN
Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr in Q1; NII rises 16%
Hindustan Copper Q1 consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 46 cr

Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Hindustan Copper | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise

in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said


in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 278.73 crore, over Rs 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of

the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, August 07 2021. 15:38 IST

