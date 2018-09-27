ATF import duty: Airlines see stock slide but unlikely to take a major hit

Indian carriers are unlikely to face a significant hit from the government's decision this week to impose a on jet fuel, as imports account for less than 5 per cent of domestic consumption.

Government data reviewed by showed India's annual consumption in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 was 7.6 million tonnes, while imports in that period were just 291,000 tonnes.

" import insignificant volumes," said Kapil Kaul, for at aviation consultancy CAPA.

said on Wednesday it is raising import tariffs on 19 "non-essential items," including aviation turbine fuel, marking a further tilt toward protectionism as it tries to reduce its widening current account deficit and tackle a sharp slide in the rupee.

India's move to impose a 5 per cent on imported fuel dented shares of domestic on Thursday, sparking fears of further pressure on already reeling under the pain of rising costs and a weakening rupee.

Shares of full-service Ltd fell by 4.6 per cent on Thursday, while shares in low-cost carriers Ltd and parent fell 1.8 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

"Any increase on the will put additional burden on airlines. Furthermore, the depreciating Indian rupee is an additional cost burden on the Indian carriers," said in a statement.

A source said taxing imported fuel is unlikely to increase prices and only two currently import some

Like petrol and diesel, aviation turbine fuel in costs much more than it does in most places overseas, due to a slew of state and federal taxes.

While airlines have been permitted to import jet fuel, they have not really done so as most of the refuelling infrastructure at airports is controlled by local refiners.

India's civil aviation ministry has asked the to include aviation turbine fuel in the nationwide goods and services tax, a move that would help reduce taxes on fuel and lower the burden on airlines.