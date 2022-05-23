Ather Energy to set up 8 more retail stores in Kerala to expand presence

Electric vehicle maker on Monday said it is all set to expand its retail presence in and plans to set up eight more amid a surge in demand for EVs in the Southern state.

The new facilities will come up at Kollam, Trichur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta in a staggered manner by the second quarter of 2022, the company said.

The company said it has also been talking to prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network -- Ather Grid.

has seen a significant surge in consumer interest since the opening of the first Ather Space (Experience Centre) in Kochi last year, it said.

Ather Space essentially is a dynamic, tactile and interactive space which offers customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of its various parts.

At present it has five -- Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Tirur, and Malappuram -- in the state.

will have a total of 13 across the state, it said, adding, rapid retail expansion in is driven by the phenomenal response to the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters and an overwhelming interest by retail partners.

The company said it has installed over 40 Ather Grid points at several critical points across and has plans to add 8-10 more charging points in each of these eight new cities to strengthen its charging grid network.

"The EV demand has been exponentially rising across Kerala with customers increasingly looking for better EV options.

"Ather Energy's expansion across the state is a result of this strong demand and the overwhelming interest from retail partners to accelerate the company's mission to increase consumer touchpoints making the 450 series accessible to more customers," said Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

