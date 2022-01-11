Aurobindo Pharma arm CuraTeQ expands scope of distribution pact with Orion

-
-
Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has expanded the scope of its marketing and distribution agreement with Orion Corporation (Orion) to commercialise its biosimilars pipeline to include the Baltic states in Europe.
Earlier in 2020, CuraTeQ and Orion had entered into a licensing agreement, granting marketing and distribution rights for Indian company's biosimilar products under development in the Nordic states, Austria, Hungary and Slovenia.
Under the terms of the agreement, Orion will be responsible for commercialization of CuraTeQ's biosimilar products, currently in various stages of development/filing for the partnered territories, Aurobindo Pharma said in regulatory filing.
CuraTeQ filed its first oncology biosimilar product with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in September 2021 and filed its second biosimilar product, also in the oncology segment on January 10, 2022.
"We remain committed to expand the reach of our affordable, high quality products to patients globally and the strengthening of partnership with Orion provides our biosimilar products a pan-Europe access. We are encouraged with our progress on biosimilars development and look forward to execution of the same in the coming years," Aurobindo Pharma Vice Chairman & Managing Director Nithyananda Reddy stated.
CuraTeQ CEO Satakarni Makkapati said Orion has a demonstrated and proven track record of successfully commercialising biosimilars in the Nordic and Baltic states in Europe.
"Orion's understanding of the biosimilars adoption along with extensive commercial infrastructure in the NORDICS and other territories in the EEA make it an ideal partner to expand the accessibility of our biosimilar products in selected markets of Europe, complementing our group's wide footprint in other European markets, he stated.
Orion Corporation SVP Specialty Products Virve Laitinen said the agreement will strengthen the company's position as one of the leading generics providers in the Nordics and Baltics.
