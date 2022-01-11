Waste management-focused Recykal raises $22 mn from Morgan Stanley, others

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on capital market, deal-making boom
Despite defence buildup, Japan's arms industry struggles at home, overseas
United States inflation data looms as stocks hover near record highs
Delta variant blow knocks wind out of Asia's economic recovery
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
-
Waste management-focused startup Recykal on Tuesday announced a USD 22 million (around Rs 162.58 crore) fund raise led by Morgan Stanley India.
Existing investors Circulate Capital, Vellayan Subbiah, and Arun Venkatachalam from the Murugappa family also participated in the fund raising, which will be deployed for expansion of services pan-India, hiring talent and building hyper-local waste processing infrastructure.
The Hyderabad-based company serves the over USD 100 billion per year, highly fragmented and otherwise informal waste management industry with solutions including a B2B platform which connects sellers and buyers, and also helps plastic generating companies like Cola giants meet the extended producer responsibility compliance norms.
"We researched for three years before launching the company. We have a network across the country now and have been growing at a pace of over three times now," its founder and chief executive Abhay Deshpande told PTI.
The serial entrepreneur said Recykal had a revenue of Rs 1.8 crore in FY19, which is likely to touch Rs 220 crore in FY22. He also made it clear that though the company has a social impact, the team wants to pitch itself as a commercial venture and not as a social impact venture.
"Waste management in India and many other parts of the world is already a big problem and it is getting worse. We believe our investment will allow Recykal to play a leadership role in implementing scalable and sustainable solutions to one of society's biggest challenges," said Raja Parthasarathy, managing director and co-head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.
Morgan Stanley will get board representation on the company, Deshpande said, without disclosing the exact stake to be held or Recykal's valuations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU