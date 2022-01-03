Bajaj Auto retail sales drop 3% in December; two-wheeler sales slip 6%

-
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 3 per cent fall in its total sales at 3,62,470 units in December 2021.
The company had sold a total of 3,72,532 units in the same month of 2020, as per a statement.
Domestic sales, however, grew 5 per cent to 1,45,979 units in the previous month as against 1,39,606 units in December 2020, the company said in the statement.
Total two-wheeler sales declined 6 per cent to 3,18,769 units in the month under review as compared to 3,38,584 units in the same month a year-ago, with both domestic and exports sales witnessing one per cent and 9 per cent drop, respectively, it said.
At the same time, total commercial vehicles sales, including exports rose 29 per cent to 43,701 units during the previous month as compared to 33,948 vehicle sold in December 2020, as per the statement.
Total exports (both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) also declined 7 per cent to 2,16,491 units in December 2021 against 2,32,926 units in December 2020, it said.
