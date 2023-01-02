Ashok Leyland reports 45% rise in total sales to 18,138 units in Dec 2022

Commercial vehicles maker on Monday reported a 45 per cent increase in total sales at 18,138 units in December 2022.

The company had registered total sales of 12,518 units in the same month a year ago, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher by 49 per cent last month at 17,112 units as compared to 11,493 units in December 2021.

Exports were flat at 1,026 units last month as against 1,025 units in the previous year.

