Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 21% to 285,995 units in January

Bajaj Auto Ltd total vehicle sales fell 21 per cent at 2,85,995 units in January.
The company's vehicle sales stood at 3,63,443 units in the year-ago period.
Total domestic sales rose 16 per cent to 1,73,270 units in the previous month as against 1,49,656 units in January 2022. Exports declined 47 per cent year-on-year at 1,12,725 units, according to a company statement.
Bajaj Auto had shipped out a total of 2,13,787 vehicles to various overseas markets in January 2022.
Total two-wheeler sales dropped 25 per cent at 2,41,107 units in January 2023 compared to 3,23,430 vehicles sold in the same month previous year, with domestic sales rose 4 per cent at 1,40,428 units and exports declining a whopping 46 per cent at 1,00,679 during the period under review over 2022, as per the statement.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:29 IST
