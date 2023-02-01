JUST IN
Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 21% to 285,995 units in January

The company's vehicle sales stood at 3,63,443 units in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd total vehicle sales fell 21 per cent at 2,85,995 units in January.

The company's vehicle sales stood at 3,63,443 units in the year-ago period.

Total domestic sales rose 16 per cent to 1,73,270 units in the previous month as against 1,49,656 units in January 2022. Exports declined 47 per cent year-on-year at 1,12,725 units, according to a company statement.

Bajaj Auto had shipped out a total of 2,13,787 vehicles to various overseas markets in January 2022.

Total two-wheeler sales dropped 25 per cent at 2,41,107 units in January 2023 compared to 3,23,430 vehicles sold in the same month previous year, with domestic sales rose 4 per cent at 1,40,428 units and exports declining a whopping 46 per cent at 1,00,679 during the period under review over 2022, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:29 IST

