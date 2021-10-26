Bajaj Finance Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 53% to Rs 1,481 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Bajaj Finance has reported a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,481 crore for the quarter ended September on healthy interest income.
The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 965 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income rose by 19 per cent to Rs 7,732 crore during the July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 6,520 crore in the same quarter of FY21, Bajaj Finance said in a release.
Interest income grew by 16 per cent to Rs 6,687 crore from Rs 5,763 crore.
Bajaj Finance said it registered a 75 per cent jump in the number of new loans booked in the September quarter at 63.30 lakh as against 36.20 lakh in the year-ago period.
The company's asset under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, up by 22 per cent from Rs 1.38 lakh crore earlier.
Customer franchise stood at 52.80 million (5.28 crore), compared to 44.11 million (4.41 crore) as of September 30, 2020, a growth of 20 per cent, it said.
The company's customer franchise increased by 2.35 million (23.5 lakh) in Q2 FY22 as compared to 1.16 million (11.6 lakh) in Q2 FY21.
Gross NPA (non-performing assets) and net NPAs stood at 2.45 per cent and 1.10 per cent, respectively, at the end of September 2021, as against 2.96 per cent and 1.46 per cent as of June 2021.
"The company had provisioning coverage ratio of 55 per cent on stage 3 assets (bad loans) and 155 bps (1.55 per cent) on stage 1 and stage 2 assets as of September 30, 2021," it said.
Stock of Bajaj Finance closed 2.68 per cent up at Rs 7849.15 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU