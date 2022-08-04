JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely on solid global cues; SGX Nifty up 100pts

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,498 levels, indicating an upside of over 100 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A gap-up open is on cards for markets on Thursday amid supportive global cues ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy outcome. As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,498 levels, indicating an upside of over  100 odd-points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US markets saw a sharp up move followed by strong corporate earnings. Dow Jones climbed 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite jumped 2.5 per cent.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, rose in tandem with Wall Street's comeback on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched higher after OPEC+ coalition planned to hike production next month. Brent Crude hovered at $97 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel.

Back home, companies like Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, and Britannia Industries will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23). Besides, Vodafone Idea and Interglobe Aviation will react post their Q1FY23 results.

