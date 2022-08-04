- Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Wipro, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Sugar
- Is the current strength in rupee sustainable?
- Sebi restructures market data advisory committee; to have 20 members
- Markets extend winning run on fag-end buying; Nifty rises 42.70 points
- SpiceJet surges on report of potential stake sale by promoter
- FPIs remain upset even as Sebi relaxes trade confirmation deadline
- Investor wealth jumps over Rs 13.5 trn as markets rally for sixth day
- US Fed shrinking balance sheet at a much slower pace than planned earlier
- Uber sells entire stake in Zomato; pockets Rs 3,088 cr, makes 2.4x returns
- Retail investors' holdings drop by Rs 1.67 trn to Rs 17.58 trn in Q1: Data
MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely on solid global cues; SGX Nifty up 100pts
Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,498 levels, indicating an upside of over 100 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets saw a sharp up move followed by strong corporate earnings. Dow Jones climbed 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite jumped 2.5 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, rose in tandem with Wall Street's comeback on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched higher after OPEC+ coalition planned to hike production next month. Brent Crude hovered at $97 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel.
Back home, companies like Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, and Britannia Industries will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23). Besides, Vodafone Idea and Interglobe Aviation will react post their Q1FY23 results.
