Balrampur Chini Q4 net rises marginally to Rs 240 cr; total income up 26%

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 240.48 crore for the quarter ended March.
Its net profit stood at Rs 235.50 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income increased to Rs 1,291.37 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. It stood at Rs 1,027.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Net profit fell to Rs 464.63 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 479.79 crore in FY 2020-21.
Total income rose to Rs 4,879.04 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. The same was reported at Rs 4,838.57 crore in the preceding year.
