Grasim Industries Q4 net profit jumps 56% to Rs 4,070 cr; revenue rises 18%

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 55.56 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,070.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,616.64 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 18.07 per cent at Rs 28,811.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 24,401.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Grasim Industries' total expenses were at Rs 25,786.54 crore, up 23.45 per cent in the March quarter of FY 2022, as against Rs 20,887.16 crore a year ago.
For the fiscal ended March 2022, Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit was up 60.39 per cent to Rs 11,206.29 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 6,986.70 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Its sales were at Rs 95,701.13 crore in 2021-22. This is 25.25 per cent higher than Rs 76,404.29 crore in the year-ago period.
On Tuesday, shares of Grasim Industries Ltd settled 3.72 per cent down at Rs 1,402.65 apiece on BSE.
