Jyothy Labs Q4 net profit rises 35% to Rs 36.9 cr; revenue rises 10%

Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday reported a 35.41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 27.28 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 10.42 per cent to Rs 546.71 crore during the period under review from Rs 495.11 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have delivered steady growth in spite of challenging macro environment. The double-digit revenue growth for the last few quarters has been sustained by our relentless focus on execution. We are winning market shares and building scale in our operations," Jyothy Labs Managing Director MR Jyothy said.

Its total expenses surged 14.65 per cent to Rs 507.73 crore in Q4 FY 2021-22 against Rs 442.84 crore a year ago.

"The quarter was characterised by a slowing consumption environment impacted by high inflationary pressure on the households," said Jyothy Labs in its earning statement.

The company continues to deliver double-digit revenue growth.

"We have strengthened market share and will continue to grow the same backed by distribution, digital expansion and product innovation initiatives, which have resulted in double-digit growth for the quarter and on a 2-year CAGR basis," it added.

According to the company, which owns brands such as Margo, Henko, Pril and Ujala, higher raw material input costs have impacted the margins.

"We have taken calibrated pricing actions, which will continue to abate significant input cost inflation persisting across product categories," Jyothy Labs said.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Jyothy Labs' consolidated net profit fell 16.53 per cent to Rs 159.13 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 190.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its sales were at Rs 2,196.49 crore in 2021-22. This is 15.05 per cent higher than Rs 1,909.12 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate filing, Jyothy Labs said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday gained 1.48 per cent to close at Rs 149.50 apiece on BSE.

